India secure Asian Games quotas in surfing

Thulusdhoo [Maldives], August 24 : In a significant day for Indian surfing, the team participating in the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 has secured its first-ever quotas for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, with one spot each for men and women. These quotas have been earned based on the ranking points accumulated by Indian surfers in the championship.

Kishore Kumar who advanced into the championships' semi-final yesterday missed out narrowly in a stiff competition but his spectacular performance throughout the tournament ensured that his country earned quotas for the Asian Games. The Asian Surfing Championships 2024, which also is a qualifier for the Asian Games 2026, saw eight Indian surfers compete in four different categories, a relesae said.

With multiple national championship titles to his name, the determined Kishore Kumar entered the competition today against some of Asia's best surfers in U-18 Boys category. He finished third in Heat 2 semi-final with a score of 8.26, behind Chengzheng Wang of China, who scored 10.00 to place second. Japanese surfer Taro Takai took first place in the same heat with a score of 14.50. Kishore Kumar, who had previously finished first in Round 1, Round 3, and the Quarterfinals, was exceptional throughout the championships.

Harish Muthu, another successful surfer after Kishore in the tournament had also left his mark as he became the first Indian to qualify for Asian Surfing Championships quarterfinals. However, he fell short in a hard-fought battle.

Arun Vasu, president, Surfing Federation of India, said it's truly heartening to witness this historic day when Indian surfing has secured quotas for the upcoming Asian Games.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and determination of our surfers, coaches, and the federation over the years. I am confident that we will also see our surfers competing in the Olympics in the future. While it would have been the icing on the cake if Kishore had made it to the finals today, we are still incredibly proud of him, considering his age, talent, and unwavering determination," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor