India shuttler B Sai Praneeth announces retirement

New Delhi [India], March 4 : Indian shuttler and World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Monday announced his retirement from international badminton.

The 31-year-old shuttler brought the curtains down on a career that saw him emerge triumphant in the Singapore Open and represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.

Praneeth took to Instagram to announce his retirement and wrote, "With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years. Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4GKBWmRmqH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

He went on to thank the fans and his family members who have supported him throughout his career, "To my incredible fans, your unwavering support has been my greatest strength. Each cheer, every flag raised, has buoyed my spirits and fueled my determination to excel. Your presence in my journey has been nothing short of a blessing."

"Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we've shared, the challenges we've overcome, will forever be etched in my heart. To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife @swethajayanthi - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," he added.

He also acknowledged the support he got from his coach Pullela Gopichand and wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to @gopichandpullela anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir."

"As I close this chapter of my professional life, I carry with me a treasure trove of memories, friendships, and the indomitable spirit of a badminton player. Though I bid farewell to competitive play, my love for badminton will endure in various capacities, whether it's coaching, mentoring, or advocating for the sport's growth and success," he concluded.

In a career that spanned over two decades, Praneeth clinched his career-best world number 10 ranking.

