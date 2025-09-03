India skipper Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of CAFA Nations Cup with jaw injury

New Delhi, Sep 3 India skipper Sandesh Jhingan will return to India on Wednesday after having suffered a jaw injury in the 0-3 defeat against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup.

Jhingan suffered the injury during the first half of the game but continued on the pitch and played the entire 90 minutes, once again proving to be a true warrior for the Men in Blue.

“Defender Sandesh Jhingan had sustained an injury during India's #CAFANationsCup2025 match against IR Iran, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches.He will return to India today,” posted Indian Football on ‘X’

Jhingan’s injury will be closely monitored as he also stands to be a vital player for FC Goa who begin their AFC II campaign against Al-Zawraa SC on September 17. The central defender was immensely important to Manolo Marquez’s side in the 2-1 win over Al-Seeb Club, which sealed Goa’s spot in the continental tournament.

In the 0-3 defeat to Iran, India defended resiliently. It took Iran an hour to open the scoring, though there was a hint of luck involved in it when Hossein Kanaani hung up a cross at the far post towards Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by India defender Rahul Bheke. The ball, however, dropped kindly back at the feet of Hosseinzadeh, who finished it from close range.

The experience of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi shone through in the dying minutes. The former produced a shot that was saved, while the latter pounced on the rebound, only to hit the upright, before Alipour sneaked the ball in at the far post, doubling the lead for Iran.

A minute later, Iran broke on the counter with speed, and a through ball from Jahanbakhsh found Taremi, who made it three for the world number 20s.

After having won and lost a game each, India will be hoping to win the final group game against Afghanistan on Thursday.

