India, Sri Lanka strengthen case for WTC final after dominant wins

Dubai, Sep 23 India tightened their grip on the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 cycle with a comprehensive 280-run victory over Bangladesh in Chennai, while Sri Lanka boosted their chances of making the final by outclassing New Zealand in Galle.

Both teams secured crucial points, adding intrigue to the race for the final two spots in next year's WTC finale at Lord's.

India’s latest triumph extended their lead at the top of the table, reaching a percentage of 71.67%. Ravichandran Ashwin led the charge, claiming Player of the Match honours for his all-round brilliance; a century in the first innings and a six-wicket haul in the second. His efforts helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 234, sealing the match on the fourth day.

Starting the day at 158/4 and chasing a mammoth target of 515, Bangladesh’s hopes rested on captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

However, India’s spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja quickly dismantled the lower order, securing 12 crucial WTC points.

Bangladesh’s defeat pushed them down to sixth in the standings, holding a percentage of 39.29%, trailing behind Sri Lanka and England.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, capitalised on their victory over New Zealand in Galle to leapfrog into third place in the WTC standings. Dhananjaya de Silva's side now boasts a 50% win rate, putting them in a strong position to challenge the top teams for a place in the final.

Sri Lanka's 63-run victory over the BlackCaps came in a thrilling five days, with Prabath Jayasuriya emerging as the hero, finishing with match figures of 9-204 and securing the Player of the Match award.

Sri Lanka’s decision to hold off bowling New Zealand out on the fourth day proved tactical brilliance, allowing their bowlers to come back fresh on the final day. Jayasuriya struck early to remove Rachin Ravindra, who could only add one to his overnight score of 91, and the Kiwi tail folded quickly in pursuit of the 275-run target.

Sri Lanka’s win make them as strong contenders for a spot in the WTC final. With a potential maximum percentage of 69.23%, they will now need a clean sweep against South Africa, followed by a 2-0 series win over Australia at home, to secure their place in the final.

