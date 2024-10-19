India to host 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the first time

New Delhi, Oct 19 South Asia’s first women’s handball league, the World Handball League (WHL), will be hosting the historic 20th edition of the prestigious Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024, with the support of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

Alongside India, the Asian Women’s Handball Championship will witness continental heavyweights, Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore in action.

The championship is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where close to 200 players from the aforementioned countries will compete for continental glory and the chance to qualify for the 2025 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands.

"We are delighted to host the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship in India. This event reflects our strong belief in India's potential as a vibrant sporting nation and a key player in the handball revolution. We commend the exceptional synergy that WHL has achieved in such a short time, actively supporting women athletes and promoting the game across the country.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Handball Federation of India and WHL for their dedication to ensuring that this championship not only highlights India as a remarkable host but also guarantees a memorable experience for all participating nations. Together, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of handball and empowering women in sports," said Abdullah Al-Theyab, Assistant Technical Director of the AHF.

The Championship was originally set to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, but unforeseen circumstances led to its relocation - presenting India with a golden opportunity. The WHL, eager to promote women’s handball in the country, saw this prestigious tournament as the perfect launchpad to elevate the sport on a national scale.

"Hosting this prestigious tournament is a significant milestone for Indian handball, marking a pivotal moment in our journey to elevate the sport to new heights. With our women's team recently securing a bronze medal at the Asian Women’s Club Championship, we are thrilled to welcome some of Asia’s leading nations to India.

This event is an opportunity to showcase India’s immense potential on the Asian stage and inspire future generations to embrace handball with passion and determination," said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Group and a co-promoter of the WHL.

India will compete in the Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the eighth time, with strong backing from WHL, the Handball Association of India (HAI), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The team aims to make this home debut unforgettable, as four top teams will secure direct qualification for the World Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor