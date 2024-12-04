India to host $2m International Golf Series opener in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4 : The International Series is set to make its historic debut in the Indian subcontinent next year, bringing together the stars of the LIV Golf League and top players from the Asian Tour for the International Series India, the opening tournament of a groundbreaking 2025 calendar.

The prestigious event, with a prize purse of US$2 million, will be held at the picturesque and exclusive DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi, from January 30 to February 2, 2025. It marks the first of 10 events on a meticulously curated 2025 schedule, which offers the season rankings champion a pathway into the LIV Golf League.

The International Series was established through a landmark agreement between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour, with its inaugural event held in 2022 in Thailand.

During a special launch event at the season-ending PIF Saudi International, LIV Golf League star Anirban Lahiri confirmed his participation in the highly anticipated 2025 season opener on home soil.

Aligning with the overarching LIV Golf League schedule, this year's event is positioned just ahead of the league's season opener in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 6-8. It is expected to attract some of the biggest names in golf to the iconic and challenging Gary Player-designed course.

Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF, said, "DLF consistently represents best-in-class standards across property development and real estate in India. This groundbreaking partnership with LIV Golf and The International Series aligns with our vision, bringing a world-class sporting event to India and showcasing our offerings around the DLF Golf and Country Club," according to a release by International Series India.

"We are confident the course will provide a stern test for the world's best players, and we look forward to welcoming India's golf enthusiasts - and sports fans from around the globe - to experience Gurugram and India," he added.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, remarked, "It is no secret that India is a key market in world golf, and partnering with DLF to bring this tournament to the subcontinent is a landmark moment for The International Series."

"This is further compelling evidence of the strength of The International Series as we enter our fourth season. We look forward to making more exciting announcements that will take our brand of golf to key territories worldwide," he added.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said, "The International Series events are marquee tournaments on our calendar, immensely popular with our players. Bringing the tour to India and the unique DLF Golf and Country Club next year is a significant milestone, offering something new and exciting for the players."

International Series India is the first tournament announced as part of a refreshed 2025 schedule for The International Series, which will include new destinations and returns to established markets. Details of the remaining events on the calendar will be unveiled shortly.

