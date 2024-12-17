India to host World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and World Boxing Congress

New Delhi [India], December 17 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday announced that India has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and the World Boxing Congress 2025, scheduled to take place in November 2025.

This landmark achievement underscores India's growing prominence on the global boxing stage and reaffirms its capability to host world-class sporting events.

The World Boxing Cup Final 2025 is a highly anticipated ranking tournament that marks the culmination of three World Boxing Cups held earlier in the year. This elite event will bring together the world's best boxers to compete for top honours, solidify their global rankings, and leave an indelible mark on the sport.

Simultaneously, the World Boxing Congress 2025 will gather stakeholders, officials, and dignitaries from the global boxing community. The Congress will serve as a platform to discuss critical developments, strategies, and the future roadmap for the sport.

BFI President Ajay Singh stated that hosting such prestigious events is a proud moment for India.

"It is a proud moment for India to be recognised by World Boxing for hosting such prestigious events. This opportunity not only highlights India's organisational excellence but also underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic movement. We are honoured to contribute to the sport's legacy and look forward to welcoming the global boxing community to India in 2025," Singh said in a statement released by the BFI.

The hosting of these events is expected to inspire aspiring athletes, attract global attention to Indian boxing, and strengthen India's position as a powerhouse in the international boxing arena.

The Boxing Federation of India is fully committed to delivering a memorable and impactful experience for athletes, officials, and fans worldwide. Preparations are already underway to ensure that the World Boxing Cup Final and World Boxing Congress 2025 set new benchmarks for hosting international sporting events in the country.

