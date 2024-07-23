India to kickstart Paris Olympics journey on Thursday, set to feature in 16 sports

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Indian contingent will kickstart its Paris Olympics journey from July 25 onwards, with 112 athletes set to feature in 69 medal events across 16 sports.

A 29-member athletics team led by Neeraj Chopra will represent a large chunk of the contingent that will be travelling to France for the Olympics. There will also be a 21-member-strong shooting contingent, which will be the second-largest team sent by India for any sport at Paris 2024. This is the biggest shooting team India has sent in its Olympic history, with 15 shooters sent during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being in second place, as per Olympics.com.

The archers competing in Paris for raising the tricolour high include stars like Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai. They will be competing in the individual ranking rounds on July 25 and will be the first Indians in action, prior to the opening ceremony scheduled for the next day.

India will be getting their first shot at a medal during the mixed team air rifle medal matches scheduled for July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Two Indian teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, will be competing in this event. Manu Bhaker will compete in two individual pistol events and the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition as well.

However, the star of the show, the reigning Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be in action during August. The qualifiers for the men's javelin throw event will take place on July 6 and the final will take place two days later.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of medals during badminton events scheduled from July 27 to August 5.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49 kg category competition scheduled for August 7.

Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics will be in action during the boxing events starting from July 27 and concluding on August 10. During this, the two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is all set to make her Olympic debut as a huge medal prospect for Team India.

The 16 sports India will be competing in during Paris 2024 are: Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.

The Olympics will conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

