India to play two-day pink-ball warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra

New Delhi, Aug 9 India will play a two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, which comes ahead of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval later this year. India will be touring Australia later this year for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Cricket Australia said in its statement that the day-night practice-game will be played on November 30 and December 1 at Manuka Oval, providing India a crucial opportunity to get itself used to in playing against the pink Kookaburra ball ahead of day-night Test at Adelaide Oval starting on December 6.

India had lost the day-night Test to Australia in Adelaide on the 2020/21 tour by eight wickets, where they were bowled out for just 36, their lowest Test score ever, in the second innings. But the visitors’ used it as a springboard to come from behind and win the series 2-1 through unforgettable wins in Melbourne and Brisbane.

“As friends and partners, the relationship between Australia and India has never been closer. It was an absolute honour to stand alongside Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test in Ahmedabad last year and celebrate both our nations’ love for cricket.”

“Over the years I’ve loved watching players like Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar so it’ll be great to see the PM’s XI face the Indian team in Canberra. I look forward to meeting with the National Selectors to discuss selection for the squad,” said Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It will also be the fourth time India will play against the Prime Minister’s XI, and for the first time in 20 years. The last time the Prime Minister’s XI faced India in 2004, Steve Waugh captained a team which included current Australia coach Andrew McDonald against an Indian side led by former head coach Rahul Dravid.

“We’re delighted to confirm India’s involvement in this year’s Prime Minister’s XI match that emphasises the significance of the fixture on the cricketing calendar. The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy Series will captivate the cricketing world.”

“Today’s confirmation of the Prime Minister’s XI match is a terrific result for cricket fans, particularly in the ACT and surrounding regions, and adds to an incredible summer of cricket,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (CA).

India will also have its ‘A’ team playing two four-day matches in Mackay and Melbourne respectively. The main Test team, after playing a three-match home series against New Zealand, will also have an intra-squad warm-up game at the WACA from November 15-18 ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at Perth Stadium on November 22.

CA added Prime Minister Albanese MP will meet with Chair of Selectors, George Bailey and selector, Tony Dodemaide shortly to discuss selection of the squad. "Representing the PMs XI is a tremendous honour for any player given its rich history spanning across eight decades.”

“This year’s match also presents an opportunity for players to impress against arguably the strongest side in world cricket. We look forward to sitting down with the Prime Minister to choose a side which will not only befit the match but include some of our brightest prospects and rising stars,” concluded Bailey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor