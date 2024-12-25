India to take part in Physical Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi, Dec 25 The Disabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) on Wednesday announced India’s participation in the Physical Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 set to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to January 21, 2025. This prestigious event will see cricketing giants from India, England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

The probable squad will begin its preparation with an intensive training camp in Jaipur during the first week of January and the final team will be selected afterwards.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, said, “India’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a proud moment for the entire nation. This prestigious tournament in Colombo not only offers a platform for our players to showcase their talent but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports. The DCCI is committed to fostering opportunities for athletes with disabilities, and this event is another step towards setting new benchmarks in the world of cricket. I wish all the participating teams the very best for this tournament.”

India's probable squad:

Ravindra Sante, Vikrant Keni, Aakash Patil, Sunny Goyat, Narendra Mangore, Jitendra VN, Majid Magray, Chintu Chaudhary, Yogendra Badoria, Deependra Singh, Akhil Reddy (Leg Spinner), Jaswant Singh (Off Spinner), Jayanta Dey, Radhika Prasad, Aamir Hassan, G. S. Shivshankar Pawan, Mohd. Sadiq, Kunal Phanase, Nikhil Manhas, Raju Kannur, Surendra Korwal

Fixtures:

Jan 12: India Men PD v Pakistan Men PD

Jan 13: India Men PD v England Men PD

Jan 15: India Men PD v Sri Lanka Men PD

Jan 16: India Men PD v Pakistan Men PD

Jan 18: India Men PD v England Men PD

Jan 19: India Men PD v Sri Lanka Men PD

Jan 21: Final

