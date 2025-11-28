India U-20 women to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan in Mahabalipuram

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Indian U-20 women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on November 29 and December 2 at the FC Madras Academy in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Both matches, being held during the FIFA Women's International Match Window, will be played behind closed doors and will kick off at 17:00 IST.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 24-member squad for these games, which will form part of India's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026. The Young Tigresses have been drawn with Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the Asian Cup. Uzbekistan have also qualified for the same and have been placed in Group B with DPR Korea, the Republic of Korea, and Jordan.

India have been camping at the FC Madras Academy since November 11. Last month, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent, winning 3-2 and drawing 1-1.

The India U20 women’s team drew 1-1 against Kazakhstan U19 in the second and final friendly at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on October 28, 2025.

Both goals came in the second half. Adeliya Bekkozhina handed the lead to the hosts in the 47th minute before Pooja, scoring her second goal in as many games, equalised in the 55th as she got on the end of substitute Bhumika Devi Khumukcham's cross and headed it in.

India U20 women's 24-member squad for Uzbekistan friendlies in Mahabalipuram:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

