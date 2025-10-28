India U20 women held by Kazakhstan U19 in second friendly

New Delhi, Oct 28 The India U20 women’s team drew 1-1 against Kazakhstan U19 in the second and final friendly at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the second half. Adeliya Bekkozhina handed the lead to the hosts in the 47th minute, but Pooja equalised in the 55th with her second goal in as many games.

As part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent. India won the first friendly 3-2 on Saturday.

These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled for April 2026, where India will compete after historic qualification earlier this year.

The Young Tigresses, under head coach Joakim Alexandersson, underwent an intensive training camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru before departing for Kazakhstan on October 23. The squad worked on tactical awareness, physical conditioning, and match-readiness as part of their build-up to the continental tournament.

For India, these friendlies marked another important step in their steady progress at the youth level. The team qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after a dramatic win over Myanmar in August. This result reflected the growing strength and resilience within the national setup. The exposure from these international fixtures is invaluable for the players, many of whom experienced these playing conditions for the first time.

Both matches took place in Shymkent, one of Kazakhstan’s key football centres, known for its modern facilities and competitive environment. The games provided a vital learning experience for the Indian U20 team as they continue their journey toward establishing themselves among Asia’s rising football powers.

