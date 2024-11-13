India "very close" to winning medal in swimming at Olympics: Dronacharya Awardee Tapan Panigrahi

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Dronacharya Awardee swimming coach Tapan Panigrahi believes that India is "very close" to securing a medal in swimming in the next Olympics.

Indian swimmers have made their presence felt across various national and international competitions, with some remarkable performances.

India's medal tally in the Asian Games, including one gold, two silver, and six bronze medals, depicts the growth India has been making in the sport. But the Olympics is still a feat that remains to be touched.

In the past couple of years, India has shown its rising potential in swimming, a sport that is not much talked about.

It first became evident when Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj achieved direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a feat never achieved by any Indian swimmer before.

Four years later, at the Paris Olympics 2024, India showed positive signs of making progress in swimming, a sport which hasn't always been prominent in the nation's ecosystem.

During the Summer Games, Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest member of India's contingent at just 14 years old, showcased her talent by clocking 2:06.96s to top Heat 1 in the women's 200m freestyle.

With a promising performance in Paris, Panigrahi feels that the participation is growing, and India has made progress as athletes continue to improve their timings.

"The number of participants is huge. This sport is a measurable event. In this type of event, fractions of a second matter. In that way, we have really progressed like anything," Panigrahi told ANI.

Desinghu, hailing from Bengaluru, notably holds the national record of 2:04.24s in this event, highlighting her potential and promise for the future.

Despite her impressive performance in her heat, Desinghu finished 23rd out of 30 swimmers across four heats and failed to advance to the next round.

This marked her debut appearance at the Olympics, setting the stage for what could be a bright future in international swimming.

Panigrahi believes that India has been a little late riser but the recent efforts of the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India have made the nation a contender for a medal in the upcoming editions of the Olympics.

"Of course, we are a little late riser. The Swimming Federation of India is also doing a marvellous job. Foreign coaches have been brought in. Camps are being organised," Panigrahi said.

"The Sports Authority of India and Khelo India are doing an excellent job. What was required 20 years ago is being implemented now. In the upcoming Olympics, we will become a contender for medals," he remarked.

"We are very close. The fraction of seconds matters only. We are trying for a bunch of talented spinners to enter so that we can compete for a medal," he stated.

Srihari Nataraj was another promising swimmer from India and competed in the men's 100m backstroke in Paris 2024. Nataraj clocked 55.01s to finish second in Heat 2, but his time placed him 33rd overall in a field of 46 swimmers.

This was Nataraj's second Olympic appearance, following his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Despite not advancing, his experience and efforts reflect his dedication and the competitive spirit of Indian swimmers on the global stage.

