India vs Pakistan is not a rivalry anymore: Suryakumar Yadav

Dubai, Sep 22 After India's comprehensive six-wicket win in Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed the notion that an India vs Pakistan clash is a rivalry anymore while highlighting the skewed results in India's favour in recent times.

While responding to a question about whether Pakistan raised their standards compared to their opening bout with 25 balls to spare, Suryakumar "l feel we should stop asking this question on [India-Pakistan] rivalry, whether a team plays good cricket or not."

Notably, India have now beaten Pakistan in seven straight games [in men's internationals alone] since their previous loss to them at the Asia Cup in 2022 in Dubai.

He continued, "According to me, if two teams are playing 15-20 matches and if it is 7-all or someone is ahead 8-7, then that is called playing good cricket and that is called rivalry. 13-0, 10-1, don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore."

Speaking about the Super Four fixture, Suryakumar highlighted what he felt was the game's decisive phase, saying, "According to me, the turning point was in the first drinks in the first innings.

"People changed their body language after that. You always see the game changes generally after the powerplay. But today, the game changed after ten overs, when the bowlers changed their line and lengths, understood what was needed in that situation, and showed a little more energy. The spinners bowled well. And according to me, Shivam Dube's spell, you can say that it was a turning point," he added.

India's pursuit of 172, young opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a scintillating 74 off 39 balls as India marked the highest successful chase against Pakistan in T201s.

Putting on an opening stand of 105 inside 10 overs with Shubman Gill (47 from 28 balls), Abhishek was unperturbed by the loss of Suryakumar (zero) in the next over, with the skipper pointing to his work off the park as a key to his success.

“He never misses practice. Even on days when he’s not feeling like batting, he’s always doing something to get better. That kind of dedication never goes unrewarded. I truly believe God has plans for those who keep working like that," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor