India-W to wear special pink jersey for third ODI against Australia-W

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Indian Women’s team will wear a special pink-coloured jersey against Australia Women in the third and final ODI of the series to raise awareness for breast cancer. With the series currently tied at 1-1, the upcoming game is one to watch.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming video across their social media platforms, where the players donned special pink jerseys, with ‘thanks a dot’ printed on it, while speaking of the importance of this initiative.

BCCI, sharing the video on their social media, wrote: “Thanks A Lot #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.”

Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and Harmanpreet Kaur featured in the video. The opening batter said, “The pink jersey is a reminder of a bigger fight, and the strength for this fight against breast cancer comes from early detection.”

Meanwhile, Rana said, “This pink jersey is more than just a symbol. It’s a call to build a life-saving habit.”

The Indian skipper further added, “Every day we train for uncertainties, and this pink jersey is a reminder for you to be prepared. Let’s make breast self-examination a monthly routine.”

In the end, the three of them said, “Together, let’s fight against breast cancer and give ourselves a hug of life, practice a life-saving skill, and take a stand against breast cancer.”

India and Australia will face off in the series decider on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While the visitors secured a commanding win in the series opener, India fought back brilliantly to win the second ODI and level the series.

India’s win was one for the history books, as the Aussies suffered their biggest-ever loss in the history of ODI cricket. After easily chasing a 281-run target, the Alyssa Healy-led side fell 102 runs short while chasing a target of 292 runs, as the visiting captain admitted they were outplayed by the Women in Blue.

