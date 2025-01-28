India will be looking to ‘set tone for 2025’ in Davis Cup tie vs Togo: Mukund Sasikumar

New Delhi, Jan 28 Singles player Mukund Sasikumar will be playing his first Davis Cup game after returning from suspension against Togo in the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex on February 1-2.

The Davis Cup squad which is slated to be played on February 1-2, comprises a five-member team with Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Karan Singh, N.Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli. Mukund will be the highest-ranked player in the tie at number 368 and will be making a comeback in the side after he was suspended from the Indian Davis Cup team for disciplinary reasons, but his suspension was later revoked.

“It’s the same as where I left off. I always enjoy team events and I thank all the guys for treating me very nicely and they were very kind. So really happy to be back and enjoying the team atmosphere so far.

“I don't think these are the ties that we have had too many problems over the years. It's mostly when we play a very strong team, we struggle to get that good start or get past the finish line. We've been close a couple of times and hopefully this time, yeah we can get a good start here and that will set the tone for the year,” he told IANS.

Youngsters Aryah Shah, Chirag Duhan, and Yuvaan Nandal have also been added to the squad. They will be training along with the Indian team as it will be great exposure for each of them. Amongst the youngsters will be 21-year old Karan Singh who is making his debut appearance at the World Cup of Tennis alongside a vastly experienced group.

“Players like Karan, I mean, they have been ready for Davis Cup for the past year and he's been playing phenomenal tennis. He's beaten a lot of quality opponents in many tournaments and sooner or later he needs to get in for national duty. I can't think of a better time for him to start and also a lot of the young guys are here and I won't be surprised very soon if one of them plays a live rubber,” Mukund added.

“The Davis Cup is a great tournament and it is everyone's dream to represent the country and of course, it's mine as well. I am really looking forward to the tie and it's a great atmosphere here with all the captains and coaches. I hope I'll get to play many more," Karan told IANS.

