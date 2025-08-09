"India will showcase its achievements": Jhajharia ahead of APC General Assembly

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia has announced that the Asian Paralympic Committee's General Assembly will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from August 10 to 15. The prestigious meet will bring together presidents of National Paralympic Committees from 45 Asian nations, including India's president and general secretary.

Speaking about India's role, he said the country will use the platform to showcase its achievements in para-sports, highlight the creation of para-friendly sporting facilities, and underline the strong government support extended to differently-abled athletes.

A major focus of India's presentation will be its preparations for hosting the Para World Athletics Championships from September 27 to October 5. With over 100 countries expected to participate, Jhajharia expressed confidence in making it the best edition in history.

This prestigious gathering will bring together representatives from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees, along with athletes, delegates, APC Executive Board members, standing committees, international federations, games organising committees, and global sports organisations. With more than 200 attendees expected, the event stands as a cornerstone of para sports development and governance in Asia.

The week-long programme will begin with a two-day conference featuring presentations and workshops on a wide range of topics central to the growth of para sports. This will be followed by the formal business of the General Assembly, where key decisions, including the approval of the APC strategic plan and financial accounts, will be undertaken.

One of the highlights of the gathering will be the Asian Awards, which will recognise the continent's top para-athletes, officials, and performers across seven categories, including best male and female athletes, youth athletes, team performance, exemplary official, best photography, and outstanding NPC performance.

