India will soon be in the top three best teams of Asia, says volleyball legend Tom Joseph

Bengaluru, Dec 3 With the world’s finest Volleyball clubs set to congregate in Bengaluru for the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, anticipation is at its zenith for the marquee tournament as fans hope to relive the electric atmosphere of the previously held Season 2 of the Prime Volleyball League earlier this year.

Proudly making their debut will be the Ahmedabad Defenders, champions of Season 2 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), set to represent the nation for the first time in the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023.

As India continues its rapid ascent in international volleyball, Tom Joseph, an Arjuna Award winner and legend of the game, shared his thoughts on the effect of the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 being held in India for the first time.

“I think we will soon be in the top three best teams in Asia. We have improved drastically between the last two editions of the Asian Games, and we are continuing to get better every day.”

The former Indian Volleyball player further added, “I do believe that we have the best players in Asia across all positions, roles and skillsets. However, we have lacked international exposure. But this is quickly changing, thanks to the RuPay Prime Volleyball League and now the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 coming to India.”

The current coach of the Hyderabad Black Hawks lamented the lack of opportunities at his disposal when he was a player and reiterated the good fortune of the current crop of Indian volleyball players.

“For our Indian players to play some of the best players in the world at the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 will not only be a great learning experience but also serve as a great motivator for them," said Tom Joseph.

"The experience will also build a strong bond between the players who come from all over India. We did not have as many matches during my time as a player and I only met players from outside the state during Indian camps, but the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 and RuPay Prime Volleyball League allow players from across India to share knowledge with each other,” said Tom Joseph.

The Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 will be played between December 5 and 10, where the reigning champions, Sir Safety Susa Perugia from Italy, the Brazilian clubs Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Minas Tênis Clube, Japan's Suntory Sunbirds Club, Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulübü, and India’s very own Ahmedabad Defenders will vie for the coveted trophy.

