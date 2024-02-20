India win 6 medals at WPC series- 2024 Asia Pickleball Open

New Delhi, Feb 20 The All-India Pickleball Association showcased their prowess, at the WPC series-2024 Asia Pickleball Open held in Thailand, with Indian players dominating the event with six medals including two gold, one silver and three bronze. The duo of Tejas Mahajan and Vanshik Kapadia, demonstrated exceptional coordination and strategic prowess to win the gold in the open men’s doubles category.

India also secured its second gold in the team event. The cohesive efforts of Vanshik Kapadia, Tejas Mahajan, Kuldip Mahajan, Himansh Mehta, Divyanshu Kataria, Sonukumar Vishwakarma, Avinash Kumar, Vrushali Thakare, Isha Lakhani, and Urvi Abhyankar showcased a remarkable synergy, securing a resounding victory.

In the open mixed doubles category, Mayur Patil and Isha Lakhani secured the silver, while the international collaboration of Kuldip Mahajan and Hong Yi Wong from Hong Kong earned them the bronze. In the Open Women Doubles category, Isha Lakhani and Vrushali Thakare added to the accolades with a bronze medal, highlighting the strength and talent of Indian women in the sport.

In the 35+ Mixed Doubles category, Isha Lakhani and Martin Clark secured the bronze. "I am immensely proud of our Indian players who demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship at the WPC SERIES - 2024 Asia Pickleball Open. Their dedication and triumph, both individually and as a team, reflects the spirit of excellence that defines our presence on the international pickleball stage," president of AIPA and the International Pickleball Federation, Arvind Prabhoo said.

Tejas Mahajan, gold medallist in Open Men's Doubles and the team event also expresses gratitude for the unwavering support. He said, "This victory is not just mine; it symbolizes the collective effort and dedication of our team, showcasing the strength of Indian pickleball on the global platform, all thanks to AIPA (All India Pickleball Association)."

Vanshik Kapadia added: "I am honoured to secure gold in Open Men's Doubles at the 2024 Thailand Championship, extends appreciation to teammates and supporters. This triumph is a testament to the collaborative spirit within our team, and I am proud to contribute to India's success in the world of pickleball."

