India win first U18 Asian Boys' Volleyball Championship medal in 14 years

India tasted success for the first time in the last 14 years in U18 Asian Boys' Volleyball Championships as they bagged a bronze.

The championship, which was held in Isfahan in Iran concluded on Monday.

In a tough battle for the bronze medal, the Indian boys defeated South Korea 3-2 to ensure a podium finish.

India dominated the opening stages of the game, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21. The South Koreans scripted a comeback and won the third set 28-26 and then went on to win the next set 25-19.

The Indians were able to pull themselves together under pressure and won the decisive set 15-12.

India's U18 Asian Boys' Volleyball Championship victory marks the first podium place in the last 14 years.

In the continental competition, they last took home a medal in 2008 when they defeated China 3-2 in the bronze medal game.

Indian athletes have now won five medals overall at the U18 Asian Boys' Volleyball Championships. They won the competition in Vishakhapatnam in 2003 and followed that up with silver and bronze medals in 2007 and 2005 respectively.

India have now qualified for 2023 U19 Volleyball World Championships due to their incredible performance at Isfahan.

( With inputs from ANI )

