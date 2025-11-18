India women’s home series against Bangladesh in Dec likely to be postponed

New Delhi, Nov 18 India’s upcoming home series against Bangladesh, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is in December as part of the ICC Future Tour Programme, is reportedly set to be postponed due to significant political developments in Bangladesh.

Although specific dates and venues had not been announced, the tour's schedule had been uncertain even before this week’s political developments in Bangladesh.

On Monday, a tribunal court sentenced country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death. Her refuge in India has heightened tensions, strengthening Dhaka’s insistence on her return and affecting diplomatic relations between the two countries.

ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday that the BCB received a letter from the BCCI stating that the white-ball series will be rescheduled for a later date. Although no specific reason has been provided, it is believed that the ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role.

The series, part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme, was intended to be India's final set of matches before the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It also served as the only series between their successful ODI World Cup campaign and the WPL.

The matches were planned to take place in Kolkata and Cuttack, with the ODIs marking the start of the new phase in the Women's ODI Championship for both teams.

Earlier this year, the Indian men's team’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled for August 2025, was postponed to September 2026.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” the BCCI had said in a statement at the time.

