India women's team win second-straight Kabaddi World Cup in dominating fashion

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 24 : The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport, as per a release from PKL.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh praised the team, saying, "The women's team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former India player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff," as quoted from a release by PKL.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final.

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur said, "It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come."

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, showing how quickly women's kabaddi is growing around the world.

