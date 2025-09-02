India yellow and orange win on day two of Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind

Bengaluru, Sep 2 The Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 continued with high-energy performances on its second day, overcoming rain interruptions to deliver two exciting contests.

Organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in collaboration with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the tournament is a landmark initiative designed to identify India’s top 16 players for the inaugural Women’s T20 Blind World Cup, scheduled for November 2025 across New Delhi, Kathmandu, and Bengaluru.

In the day’s opening match, India Yellow put up a strong total of 141/5, powered by Shivani’s dazzling 56 off 35 balls. India Blue responded with determination, thanks to key contributions from Saloni (38) and Annu Sharma (38). However, they fell 11 runs short, finishing their innings at 130. Shivani’s match-winning knock earned her the Player of the Match award, underlining her growing importance in the side.

The second clash of the day saw India Orange dominate with both ball and bat. Their disciplined bowling restricted India Red to 112/7, creating the platform for a comfortable chase. Openers Basanti Hansda (59) and Muskan Gochar (35 not out) stitched together an unbeaten partnership, steering their team to a 10-wicket victory. Basanti’s commanding performance with the bat was rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

Day 3 promises more competitive action, with India Red facing India Yellow and India Blue clashing with India Orange. The results of these matches will decide the finalists, with the top two teams set to battle for the title on September 4.

The tournament goes beyond the boundaries of sport, doubling up as a platform for empowerment. Alongside competitive cricket, players receive training in life skills, digital literacy, and financial literacy, as well as stipends and higher education support. These efforts aim to prepare and empower the next generation of women blind cricketers, ensuring their growth both on and off the field.

