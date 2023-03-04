Indian-American Bhatia slips to 11th as Atwal misses cut in Puerto Rico

Rio de Grande, Puerto Rico, March 4 Akshay Bhatia, whose parents are of Indian origin but now settled in the US, slipped in the second round despite 1-under 71 at the Puerto Rico Open.

But he was still in line for a good finish. Bhatia with 66-71 was 7-under and tied 11th.

India's experienced star, Arjun Atwal missed the cut with rounds of 77-71. His first round was disappointing and was costly.

Rookie American Carson Young carded a 5-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open.

Young, 28, had three eagles on the first day. He shot 67 in the second to move to 14-under 130 as he bids for his maiden PGA TOUR win.

Another rookie, Nico Echavarria of Colombia, had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).

