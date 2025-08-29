Indian boxers win 28 medals at Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Xinjiang [China], August 29 : India's junior boxers won seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and 12 bronze medals, making a total haul of 26 medals at the 3rd "Belt and Road" International Youth Boxing Gala - U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament in Xinjiang, China, highlighting their strong performance across various weight categories.

The girls' team dominated the finals with five gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) clinched gold in style, while Chandrika (54kg) settled for silver against a Chinese opponent. Several all-India clashes in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories resulted in additional silver and bronze medals, underscoring the strong bench strength in the junior girls' setup, according to a press release from BFI.

In the boys' category, India secured two gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) clinched gold with commanding wins over Kazakh opponents, while Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) settled for silver after closely fought bouts. Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg) contributed bronze medals to the tally, showcasing the team's all-around depth.

India had sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, five support staff, and one referee and judge. Only U-17 boys and girls represented India at this edition, with the team selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earned their place.

With this medal-winning campaign, India's junior boxers showcased their skill on the international stage, continuing their steady progress in world youth boxing.

