"Indian Chess League will happen this year...to feature 6-8 teams," says AICF president Sanjay Kapoor

New Delhi [India], July 11 : All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Dr Sanjay Kapoor has said that the first-ever Indian Chess League (ICL) will be happening at the end of this year in December.

He said that the league will be a reality and both international and national players will feature in it.

"The Indian Chess League will be starting at the end of this year, somewhere in December. In the league, both international and national-level players will be playing. There will be six to eight teams in the league and it would be based on the format of IPL (Indian Premier League in cricket)," Sanjay toldon Tuesday.

About the Annual General Meeting of the federation held on Sunday, Sanjay said that an ex-gratia of Rs seven lakh per annum has been given to all state chess bodies and they have been given 200 chess sets each as well.

"We also announced the squad for the Asian Games this year. Chess Development Committee and Chess Board is going to be made to handle affairs of the federation," he added.

The president said that some Chess events will be held in India this year.

"Indian Chess League will happen. There is nothing bigger than that. World Youth Championships will be held in September this year in Jharkhand. There are also Asian Youth Championships coming up," he said.

Sanjay said that India has a bright future in Chess and will become a "superpower" in the game with a rise in the number of Grandmasters and in ranking during the coming years.

"India has a bright future in Chess. We would become a superpower in three to four years in the game. The number of grandmasters will also touch 100 in the next five to seven years. We currently have 82 grandmasters. Currently, we are ranked number five and will rise to number three in the next two years. I want to see many more Vishys (Vishwanathan Anand) and world champions coming out of India," he said.

About India's chances in the Asian Games, Sanjay said that India will achieve podium finishes.

"Last time during the Olympiad, I said at the press conference that both of our teams will be at the podium. People laughed at me because we were never at the podium before. But we were on the podium in the competition. On the last day, had we won, we could have won gold and bronze. But we won bronze in both. We will be at the podiums at the Asian Games. I am confident about it," he said.

In the Asian Games, Grandmasters D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa willl don the Indian hats in the open section while in the women, K Humpy, D Harika, R Vasihali, Vantika Aggarwal and B Savitha Shri will represent the women's team event.

In the individual section, Vidit and Arjun will represent while in the women's Humpy and Harika will participate in the women's rapid.

