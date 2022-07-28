Indian flag hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham

On the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian flag was hoisted at the CWG Village in Birmingham.Several athletes, including the hockey men's and women's teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the CWG Village on Thursday.In the presence of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Anil Dhupar, the Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games, and other IOA officials, Team India's Chef de Mission, Rajesh Bhandari, hoisted the flag in a ceremony filled with music and dance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and hockey men's team captain Manpreet Singh were announced as the two Flagbearers of the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony."It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag bearer," said Sindhu in a statement as per Badminton Association of India (BAI)