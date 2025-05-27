Indian Golf Union sends four-member team to Hong Kong for competing in APGC Junior Championship

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has sent a four-member Indian team to compete in the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club, in Hong Kong China, beginning Tuesday. The Indian boys team comprises of Krish Chawla and Ranveer Mitroo and the girls squad includes Saanvi Somu and Kashika Mishra. The team is accompanied by non-playing captain Komal Narwar.

The three-round Championship will take place from May 27 to May 29 and offer boys' individual, boys' team, girls' individual, girls' team, and mixed team titles. It will be played in strokeplay format. Combined scores of boys and girls will be considered for boys' and girls' team titles, whereas the best scores among boys and girls from one team will be added to calculate the mixed team standings.

The weather in Hong Kong has been mostly cloudy, with sunshine coming out every now and then, which is a perfect setting for golf.

Talking about his preparations, Krish Chawla said, "My preparation for the APGC Junior Championship has been very good. I practice daily and try to improve my performance every day while noting any mistakes or shortcomings I may have. I expect a positive outcome from the event, and I think it's a great learning experience that will benefit my career and me overall."

Ranveer Mitroo, who will be participating in the Singapore Junior Championship next and several events in the USA, has been working on his swing and fine-tuning his short game. He feels that his focused approach will fetch him the desired result in the APGC Junior Championship.

"Competing in an event like the APGC Juniors is an incredible opportunity to showcase my level of golf against the best in the Asia-Pacific region. It's always a proud feeling to be representing my country. The IGU plays a crucial role in the development of golfers in our country. They provide us with opportunities like this to experience higher levels of competition and resources that are essential for our growth," Ranveer said.

Saanvi Somu, who is competing in an international event for the first time, has been focusing on her physical fitness, technical skills, and mental game skills and is hopeful of gaining valuable experience from the tournament.

"Competing in an event like the APGC Juniors is extremely important for my development as a golfer. I was fortunate enough to play a practice round at the Hong Kong Golf Club on Monday. The layout is challenging yet rewarding, with some beautiful holes that require strategic play. The greens are in excellent condition, and I found the overall setup to be very professional. The IGU plays a vital role in providing young golfers like me with the exposure we need to grow in the sport," Saanvi said.

Praising IGU's efforts, Kashika Mishra said: "I think IGU not only gives us the opportunity to participate in prestigious tournaments like Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific and APGC Junior Championship but also acts like a support system. It gives us not only a national platform but also facilitates us to showcase our skills on the international stage. Personally for me IGU plays a very important role in shaping my career and my game."

