Indian golf's rising star, Yuvraj Sandhu is all set to tee off for new season

The PGTI 2022-23 season is scheduled to commence from February 22 and 6th ranked PGTI order of merit golfer, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu is pumped up to make it count.

It has been a tough couple of years for everyone owing to the pandemic and it's nothing different for sportspersons. Golf is a sport which requires frequent travelling and with all the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the last two seasons have been really difficult for the orgsers and golfers alike. Yuvraj is delighted that things are finally getting back to normal and he is excited & focused to make it count in what promises to be a really packed, exciting season.

Yuvraj is coming off a successful last season having won his first-ever senior PGTI Championship title at Digboi and attained a career-best rank of 6 in the order of merit. "I feel the major reason for the results last season were basically believing in myself and following my work ethics", said the golfer. Yuvraj is happy with his offseason preparations and is confident he is in perfect shape going into the season.

The season tees off with the Gujarat golf Championship in Ahmedabad and marks the beginning of a packed and exciting calendar for the young golfer. "I'll be playing a couple of Asian Tour events starting from March 2022, followed by a majority of PGTI events in April and then I will be stepping onto the Asian Tour. At the end of the year, I'm planning to test myself in the Japanese Tour Q-School", said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj is happy that finally the Indian golfing calendar is back on track and he will get to play a number of events this season, although he is quite disappointed with the cancellation of the National Championship, the Indian Open. It has now been cancelled for the 3rd time in a row and is definitely a huge setback for all Indian professional golfers out there who give it their all to play in a prestigious event like the Indian Open.

Notwithstanding that, there is a lot to look forward to for Yuvraj who is totally focused to make the most of all the opportunities that he gets this season. "It will be a packed year, there will be lot more events than last year, now that we are getting out of the pandemic, so yeah a lot to look forward to", he said.

The 2022-23 season definitely promises to be an exciting one for all fans and members of the golfing community alike.

( With inputs from ANI )

