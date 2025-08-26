Indian junior boxers impress at international training camp-cum-competition in China

Xinjiang (China), Aug 26 India’s young boxers are making their presence felt at the 3rd 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala, an International Training Camp and Tournament for U-17, U-19, and U-23, currently underway in Xinjiang, China, from August 15–30, 2025. Organised by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, the event has brought together top youth boxing talent from across the globe.

India has sent a 59-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 6 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge. Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition.

The team was selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earning a place.

On August 25, the junior girls began their bouts, with Khushi Chand (46 kg) defeating China by RSC in the 3rd round in Ring A, and Priya (66kg) also defeating China by RSC in the 3rd round in Ring B.

On the same day, the junior boys delivered strong performances with Dhruv Kharb (46kg) defeating Iran’s Akbari Maghsoudian Amirmahdi 5:0, Ritesh Kumar (57kg) overpowering Kyrgyzstan’s Ergeshov Alikhan 5:0, and Aryan (60kg) advancing against Kazakhstan’s Dulat Aziz via disqualification. Despite losses for Lanchenba Singh, Sahil Duhan, and Bhavya Pratap, the team displayed resilience against experienced opponents.

The competition phase of the tournament continues till August 29 in Urumqi and Yili, with both boys and girls aiming to showcase India’s emerging boxing talent on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a strong 27-member Indian senior boxing contingent to Sheffield, United Kingdom, for a high-intensity combined training camp in the lead-up to the World Boxing Championships. The move is part of BFI’s continued efforts to give Indian boxers international exposure and the best possible preparation by ensuring they acclimatise to conditions well before the tournament.

