Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Xinjiang (China), Aug 29 India’s junior boxers won 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze medals, making a total haul of 26 medals at the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Youth Boxing Gala – U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament here on Friday, highlighting their strong performance across weight categories.

The girls’ team dominated the finals with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) clinched gold medals in style, while Chandrika (54kg) settled for silver against a Chinese opponent. Several all-India clashes in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories ensured additional silver and bronze medals, highlighting the strong bench strength in the junior girls’ setup.

In the boys’ category, India secured 2 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) clinched gold with commanding wins over Kazakh opponents, while Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) settled for silver after closely fought bouts. Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg) contributed bronze medals to the tally, showcasing the team’s all-round depth.

India had sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 5 support staff, and one referee and judge. Only U-17 boys and girls represented India at this edition, with the team selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earned their place.

With this medal-winning campaign, India’s junior boxers showcased their skill on the international stage, continuing their steady progress in world youth boxing.

In all, 14 Indian junior boxers stormed into their respective finals in the event, continuing a trend of fine performances in continental age-group competitions. Taking on strong opponents from Kazakhstan, Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and China, 10 girls and 4 boys delivered impressive performances, assuring India of multiple silver medals and a strong shot at gold.

