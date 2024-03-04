Indian men's blind cricket team to play Sri Lanka in 5 T20s from March 10

New Delhi, March 4 The Indian men's blind cricket team will play a five-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men’s cricket series, slated to be played in New Delhi from March 11-15.

The cricket series is being organised by 'Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled', in collaboration with the 'Cricket Association for the Blind in India' (CABI). The five-match series will feature the Indian men’s blind cricket team facing off against the Sri Lankan at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi. The Men in Blue recently won the T20 series against Pakistan 2-1 in Dubai.

Speaking on the exciting joint initiative, the chairman of CABI, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said, "We are honoured to partner with Hyundai Motor India to organize an International Bilateral Blind Men’s Cricket Series under its ‘Samarth’ initiative in Delhi.

"This is an important step to provide much-needed opportunities to our players. We are very happy to have this collaboration which would promote cricket for the blind. We did well in the recent cricket series in Dubai by winning the series and the team will do better in the upcoming tournament," he said.

Commenting on the bilateral cricket series, captain of the Indian men's blind cricket team, Durga Rao Tompaki said, "This is what all our players have been dreaming to have multiple cricket tournaments with the best teams in the world. We had a successful series at Dubai and we won the series comfortably after many setbacks. Win against Pakistan has brought more positive energy to outperform in the coming days.

"These matches will help us to prepare for the 4th T20 World Cup which will be held this year in November. I would like to Thank Hyundai Motor India, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled for constantly providing us with the opportunity to play for the country," he added.

Indian men's blind cricket team: Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (B1), Nilesh Yadav (B1), Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri (B1), Debaraj Behera (B1), Gudadappa (B1), Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1), Maharaja Sivasubramanian (B1), Venkateswara Rao Dunna (B2), Pankaj Bhue (B2), Lokesha (B2), Nakula Badanayak (B2), Magunta Sai (B2), Durga Rao Tompaki (B3), Sunil Ramesh (B3), Sukhram Majhi (B3), Ravi Amiti (B3), Dinesh Rathva (B3).

