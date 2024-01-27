Indian men's hockey team registers solid 3-0 win over hosts South Africa

Cape Town, Jan 26 The Indian men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run on the South Africa tour with a sensational 3-0 win against hosts South Africa here on Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (2'), Abhishek (13'), and Sumit (30') were on the scoresheet for India in the match and set up the win for the team.

The match began with India earning an early penalty corner and skipper Harmanpreet struck with a powerful drag flick to find the back of the net to give India an early lead in the second minute.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, Abhishek (13') managed to make the most of an attacking move and struck one past South Africa goalkeeper to double India's lead.

Despite plenty of attacks from South Africa in the second quarter, India's defence maintained their composure and remained resolute in their determination to earn a clean sheet. Just at the stroke of halftime, Sumit (30') managed to score another field goal as India took a 3-0 lead.

South Africa started showing urgency to score after halftime, but the Indian defence continued to hold down the fort. The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but neither of the two teams was able to find the nets.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, South Africa continued their search for a goal, but India maintained a stronghold in the circle to avert the danger. As the final whistle was blown, India maintained their lead and picked up a comfortable 3-0 win.

India will play their final game on the South Africa tour against the Netherlands on January 28.

