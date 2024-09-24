Indian men's hockey team to host Germnay for two-match bilateral series in October

New Delhi, Sep 24 Indian men's hockey team will host Germany for a two-match bilateral hockey series in October here at the national capital, the sports national governing body announced on Tuesday.

Team India is riding high on confidence as they recently retained their Asian Champions Trophy title folloiwng their second successive bronze medal win at Paris Olympics.

The Indian side led by captain Harmanpreet Singh secured the Asian Champions trophy for the fifth time after beating hosts China 1-0 in the final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base last week.

"This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments. We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport.”

The last time India faced Germany was in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

President of the German Hockey Federation Henning Fastrichshared, "India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events. We look forward to the challenge and the experience of playing at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium."

