Indian Navy athlete Ancy Sojan wins gold medal in women's long jump at National Open Athletics Championship

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 : Asian Games silver medallist and Indian Navy athlete Ancy Sojan won the gold medal in the women's long jump event at the National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru.

Ancy secured the gold medal at the National Open Athletics Championship with a jump of 6.71 meters, which is also her personal best.

Apart from winning the gold medal, the 23-year-old was also declared the best female athlete of the championship.

Earlier in 2023, Ancy Sojan bagged the silver medal in the women's long jump event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian athlete registered her then personal best of 6.63m and secured a podium finish. Meanwhile, China's Shiqi Xiong also broke through her limits and gave a personal best of 6.73m. The bronze medal was secured by Nga Yan from Hong Kong with a distance of 6.50 which was also her personal best.

In 2023, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time in their Asian Games history, making this one of the most memorable sporting events for the country in a long while and something that will immortalise all the athletes taking part in it.

India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a record haul of 107 medals, 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze. This surpassed India's previous record tally achieved at the last edition in Jakarta 2018, where a 570-strong Indian squad racked up 70 medals, 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

Athletics, headlined by Neeraj Chopra's successful title defence in the javelin throw, came a close second with six gold along with 14 silver and nine bronze. Athletics gave the country a total of 29 medals.

The archery compound team, meanwhile, clean-swept the five gold medals in the category. Archery as a whole gave India a total of nine medals.

India also bagged their first Asian Games badminton gold medal courtesy of the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. India won three medals in badminton. India won three medals in sailing as well.

