Indian Olympic quota holding wrestlers to participate in ranking series at Budapest

Budapest [Hungary], June 5 : Five out of India's six Paris Olympics 2024 quota-holding wrestlers will be in action during the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial tournament starting in Hungary from Thursday onwards.

The Indian contingent in this ranking series will feature Antim Panghal, who will be playing in her first international competition since her bronze medal win in a 53 kg competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, as per Olympics.com.

Antim is a two-time U20 World Championship winner and a bronze medalist in the World Championships. She was supposed to kickstart her season in April at the Asian Championships but withdrew in order to focus on the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat, the Olympic quota holder in 50 kg will be playing in Budapest alongside the U23 world champion Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg) and former Asian champion and world championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (women's 57kg).

The former Asian-level and U23 World Champion Aman Sehrawat will be the only freestyle men's wrestler at the event. He is also the only Indian male wrestler with a Paris 2024 quota.

Nisha Dahiya, who secured a women's 68 kg Paris 2024 quota, will be missing the competition.

*Indian wrestlers at Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial 2024 - full list

Women's freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg)

Men's freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg)

*Budapest Ranking Series 2024 wrestling schedule for Indian wrestlers

All times are Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 6, Thursday: Men's freestyle 57kg qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

June 7, Friday: Women's freestyle 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

June 8, Saturday: Women's freestyle 76kg, qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

All finals start at 8:30 PM IST.

