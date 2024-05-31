Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate day 1, Subramani M. keeps Karnataka’s hopes alive

Mangaluru, May 31 Surfers from Tamil Nadu dominated proceedings on Day One, outplaying surfers from other states and securing fifteen out of sixteen quarterfinal spots in the Men’s Open category. Top scores came from the top-seeded surfers, with the current fourth-ranked Sivaraj Babu (15.50) emerging as the highest scorer of the day, followed by Ajeesh Ali (15.33) and Srikanth D. (13.50).

The first day’s rounds saw Tamil Nadu surfers take charge in the Men’s Open category. A total of 14 surfers will battle it out in the quarterfinals, scheduled for Saturday morning, to book a slot in the semifinals.

The quarterfinalists in this category are Sivaraj Babu, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D., Harish M., Tayin Arun, Manivannan T., Sanjay Selvamani, Surya P., Sanjaikumar S., Manikandan M., Ruban V., Subramani M., Akilan S., and Manikandan I.

The offshore winds welcomed surfers as the action began early on the inaugural day of the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS) at the tranquil Sasihithlu Beach in the port city of Mangaluru.

This three-day premier surfing competition in India is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the sports of surfing and stand-up paddling.

Sivaraj Babu who received the highest score of 15.50 on Friday from the judges in the men’s open category said, “The conditions today were a little tricky, but I felt good surfing in them as I got 8 waves in my heat and enjoyed all of them. I don't feel any pressure for the knockouts; I'll focus solely on my skills. I just want to keep rolling, catch as many waves as I can, play it safe, and have fun tomorrow and the day after.”

"We got really lucky with the conditions today because, for the last couple of days, the wind had set in at odd times, but today the forecast was accurate. We started on time, ran all the heats we planned, organized well, and witnessed some great surfing", said, Nawaz Jabbar, Contest Director, Indian Open of Surfing.

Earlier, the fifth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing was declared open by Mullai Muhilan M.P, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Other dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony included K.G. Nath, Deputy Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA); Jijo Thomas, Secretary of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA); Shri Manikya, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Dakshina Kannada; Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President of the Surfing Federation of India; and Gaurav Hegde, Director of the Surfing Swami Foundation.

