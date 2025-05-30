Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day

Mangaluru, May 30 The opening day of the 6th NMPA Indian Open of Surfing, scheduled to take place at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach, was called off on Friday without any competition due to heavy rainfall and unsafe sea conditions resulting from the early onset of monsoons and the cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea.

After early morning assessments revealed high swells and erratic wave patterns far exceeding safe competition levels, the organisers, including the Surfing Federation of India, Mantra Surf Club, and Surfing Swami Foundation, made the precautionary decision to postpone the day’s events.

The three-day premier surfing competition is the second stop of the National Surfing Championship Series 2025 and is being organised by Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India.

Earlier this week, due to forecasted adverse weather conditions, the organising committee took the precautionary decision to shift the event venue from Sasihithlu Beach to Tannirbhavi Eco Beach.

However, the weather remained unfavourable, with persistent heavy rainfall thwarting any competitive activity on Day One, even at the revised location.

Day Two of the national championship will feature over 50 top surfers, such as Ramesh Budhial, Kishore Kumar, Ajeesh Ali, Harish Muthu, Kamali P., Shrishti Selvam, and Sinchana Gowda, battling it out in four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms (U-16) Boys, and Groms (U-16) Girls.

“All participants assembled at the venue by 8 a.m. this morning, marking the commencement of Day One of the event. The weather unfolded as forecasted, with heavy rain but minimal wind. Despite the inclement weather, the day was efficiently utilised for the registration process and distribution of event kits, including t-shirts and access bands.

"A detailed surfers’ briefing was subsequently conducted, during which participants were familiarised with the venue and provided with an overview of the schedule and expectations for the upcoming days. While weather conditions limited activity today, we remain optimistic that tomorrow will bring improved conditions, allowing for the commencement of competitive sessions on the water,” said Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President, Surfing Federation of India.

“Today’s conditions proved very challenging. After careful assessment, we found the sea too rough and the intervals between waves too short, making it extremely difficult for surfers to paddle out safely. On top of that, intermittent rain reduced visibility significantly. Considering these factors, we decided to call off today’s session in the interest of safety. Fortunately, tomorrow’s forecast looks more promising, and we hope to resume as planned”, said Nawaz Jabbar, Contest Director.

The NMPA Indian Open of Surfing is presented by Karnataka Tourism and supported by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

