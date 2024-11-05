Indian para-athlete, disability rights activist Suvarna Raj wins prestigious United Nations SDG Action Award in Rome

Rome [Italy], November 5 : In a landmark achievement for India, Suvarna Raj, a celebrated para-athlete and a passionate disability rights activist, has won the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award at the prestigious ceremony held in Rome.

Selected from a competitive pool of 5,500 applicants representing 190 countries, Suvarna has been honoured as a Changemaker Finalist for her relentless work in championing accessibility, empowerment, and social inclusion for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in India, according to a press release.

The United Nations SDG Action Awards recognise individuals and organisations worldwide who are driving transformative action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, the awards witnessed the participation of distinguished individuals, UN leaders, government officials, and global change-makers. Suvarna's recognition as the first disabled woman from India to receive this award is a historic moment, underscoring the nation's progress towards inclusivity and empowerment.

The award ceremony at the TH Roma Carpegna Palace in Rome was broadcast live, celebrating Suvarna Raj's work as a catalyst for change. As a Changemaker Finalist, Suvarna's achievements have not only highlighted the barriers faced by PwDs in India but also demonstrated the power of resilience, advocacy, and innovation in transforming lives and communities. Suvarna's contributions align closely with SDG Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), making her a symbol of hope and progress for the millions of persons with disabilities worldwide.

Suvarna Raj is an international para-athlete, disability rights activist, and social worker who has been working tirelessly for the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities in India. As a wheelchair user, Suvarna has faced numerous obstacles in her own life, which have fueled her mission to create a more accessible society. She has conducted over 500 accessibility audits across public and private sectors under the Accessible India Campaign, improving facilities and accessibility in transportation, healthcare, and infrastructure.

In addition to her work in accessibility, Suvarna has been instrumental in influencing national policies and promoting inclusive practices. She is the Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections 2024, as appointed by the Election Commission of India, and has actively campaigned for the rights of PwDs.

Suvarna Raj's win is a proud moment for India and a testament to the progress being made toward creating an inclusive society for all. By receiving the United Nations SDG Action Award, Suvarna has brought international recognition to India's efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. This award is not only a personal triumph for Suvarna but a victory for every individual and organisation working towards inclusivity, equality, and social justice in India.

Upon receiving the award, Suvarna Raj expressed her gratitude, "I am deeply honoured to receive this award and represent India on this global platform. This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to every person with a disability who has ever fought to be seen, heard, and included. Together, we can build a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity. I dedicate this award to my country and to all the changemakers working tirelessly to create a more inclusive world," as quoted by a press release from 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor