Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat to miss Paris Paralympics after being suspended for 18 months

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat will miss the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games after being suspended for 18 months for breaching the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

Pramod had a sensational run in the Para World Championships 2024. He ended his campaign with a gold and two bronze medals. Overall the Indian contingent bagged 18 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

BWF released a statement and confirmed that Pramod will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games," BWF stated.

The statement added that the Indian para shuttler was found in breaching the guidelines of the BWF anti-doping regulations. It added that Pramod appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

"On 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months. Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division," it added.

CAS dismissed the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion's appeal. BWF concluded by saying that Pramod's period of ineligibility is now in effect.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," it concluded.

In the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Pramod's performance was outstanding, with three medals in para-badminton, including gold.

At the Asian Para Games 2023, the reigning Paralympic and Asian Para Games champion Pramod Bhagat won the gold to defend his title in the para badminton men's singles SL3 event. He also secured bronze medals in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events, respectively.

