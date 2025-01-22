Indian Pickleball Association announces 4th IPA Nationals tournament

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announced on Wednesday that its 4th IPA Nationals will take place from January 23-26, 2025, at Bennett University in Greater Noida.

This highly anticipated event, a PWR700 tournament, will bring together players from across the country, according to a press release from the IPA.

The IPA Nationals will feature a wide range of categories, including team and individual events for boys, girls, professional players, and participants in age groups of 35-plus, 50-plus, and 60-plus for both men and women. Competitors will participate in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats, ensuring an exciting and inclusive experience for participants and spectators alike.

Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, said: "We are delighted to host the 4th IPA Nationals at Bennett University. This event aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering excellence in both sports and education. Pickleball is the world's fastest-growing sport and has immense potential for India to pivot to global levels very quickly. We are happy to support the Indian Pickleball Association in its mission to develop and promote pickleball nationwide."

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the IPA, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "The 4th IPA Nationals represent the pinnacle of competitive pickleball in India. With nearly 20 states and Union Territories participating, this event showcases the rapid growth and popularity of pickleball across the country. We are thankful to Bennett University for hosting this prestigious event. BU's world-class facilities provide the perfect setting for the celebration of talent and sportsmanship."

The IPA Nationals promise to be a thrilling event, combining high-stakes competition with the camaraderie and community spirit that define pickleball. With top players from across the country set to compete, the tournament aims to further establish India's place on the global pickleball map.

