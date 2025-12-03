Indian Pickleball League: Chennai Super Warriors stay perfect, Capital Warriors Gurgaon seal first win in Grand-Rally thriller on Day 2

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Chennai Super Warriors extended their flawless run with a commanding 4-2 win over Hyderabad Royals, while Capital Warriors Gurgaon clinched their first victory of the season in a heart-stopping Grand Rally finish against Bengaluru Blasters. Earlier in the evening, Lucknow Leopards staged a spirited comeback to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw against Mumbai Smashers on a high-voltage Day 2 of the Indian Pickleball League, recognised as India's only official pickleball league, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, as per a release from Indian Pickleball League.

The action unfolded in the presence of stars Sonam Bajwa, a Punjabi cinema favourite, and Nitanshi Goel, famed for her breakout performance as Phool in Lapata Ladies, adding an extra layer of glamour to a night already rich with drama.

Both Hyderabad Royals and Chennai Super Warriors arrived unbeaten in the day's opening tie, and the intensity showed from the first serve. Divyanshu Kataria and Mitch Hargreaves set the tone with a gripping opener, Kataria leading 14-11 before Hargreaves stormed back to steal it 15-14. Chennai carried that momentum into the men's doubles, where Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta edged Kataria and Ben Newell 15-13 after frantic kitchen-line rallies. Roos van Reek then took charge, overwhelming Megan Fudge 15-7 in the women's singles before pairing with Aaliya Ebrahim to close the women's doubles 15-11.

Hyderabad salvaged pride in the Grand Rally, taking it 21-16 after leading throughout, but Chennai stayed perfect with two wins in two days. Van Reek (Chennai) and Kataria (Hyderabad) were named Players of the Tie.

Lucknow Leopards and Mumbai Smashers then delivered one of the season's most dramatic contests. DUPR World No. 3 Quang Duong opened with a commanding 15-8 win over Aditya Ruhela, before Lucknow hit back as Ryler DeHeart and Himansh Mehta edged the men's doubles 15-13. Allison Harris then claimed a golden-point thriller over Shelby Bates, and the women's doubles offered a rare moment as sisters Pearl and Naomi Amalsadiwala faced off, with Pearl and Harris giving Mumbai a 3-1 lead. But Lucknow refused to leave empty-handed, storming the Grand Rally 21-15 to salvage a 3-3 draw. Duong and Harris were named Players of the Tie.

Bengaluru Blasters and Capital Warriors Gurgaon reserved the best for the last, delivering a 4-2 thriller that left the fans on the edge of their seats. The tie began with Phuc Huynh's sensational 15-3 demolition of Jack Munro before Huynh and Arjun Singh doubled the lead with a 15-11 win in the men's doubles. Gurgaon came back as Emilia Schmidt claimed the women's singles and then paired with Naimi Mehta to level the tie, setting up a breathtaking Grand Rally that swung point for point until Stavya Bhasin's clutch backhand winner sealed a stunning 21-20 golden point victory for Gurgaon. Huynh and Schmidt claimed the Players of the Tie honours.

Gameday 3 will see Bengaluru Blasters open against Mumbai Smashers before Capital Warriors Gurgaon take on league leaders Chennai Super Warriors. Lucknow Leopards will face Hyderabad Royals in the day's final tie.

