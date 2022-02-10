Indian players led by local lad Shiv Kapur excited about DGC Open

The leading Indian players are all shaking off their early-season rust ahead of the inaugural DGC Open with an array of tournaments across the region, ranging from South-East Asia to the Middle East in the past and upcoming weeks.

The inaugural DGC Open is scheduled to be held from March 24-27, 2022, and is a path-breaking event in the history of the Club, which has produced some of the finest talents in the country.

"Playing in Singapore and Saudi and then in Thailand later this month will be a great way for getting into the rhythm and in good form ahead of DGC Open, a tournament most Indian players are eagerly looking forward to," said Shiv Kapur, one of the best players to emerge from the hallowed turfs of DGC.

Kapur, who won an Asian Tour event at the DGC in 2017, said, "DGC is my second home and I have perhaps spent more time on the course than even my own home in Delhi. It is easily my favourite golf course and I am not only proud that it is hosting an Asian Tour event, but is promoting it and putting it together."

A whole lot of players have been virtually brought up on the DGC fairways and greens, such as Chiragh Kumar, Manav Jaini and even the seasoned and veteran Gaurav Ghei, who have all had great memories of this club, and are getting match-ready for the event. They all live close to the club and are working their way around the changes that the course has brought in.

Golf legend and nine-time Major winner, Gary Player is expected during the week of the tournament and it was his design firm that worked on the renovation of the DGC course. The redesign of the green complexes has made the course challenging for both professionals and amateurs and added to the charm of the course, which is iconic in nature with its flora and fauna and monuments.

"Where else would you find such a pretty course in the heart of the city," said Ghei. "I have great memories and I always feel wonderful while playing here, whether for fun with my close buddies or in a major event and I am looking forward to The DGC Open," said Ghei, whose famous eagle finish in 1995 gave India one of its earliest wins on the Asian Tour.

Before Ghei there was Ali Sher, a two-time Indian Open winner in the 1990s, and still a well-known figure and a much-adored star. Since Ghei there have been numerous other Indians ranging from Jyoti Randhawa, Arjun Atwal, Vijay Kumar, Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Khalin Joshi and others who have tasted success. The DGC Open will carry a prize purse of USD 500,000 and is sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor