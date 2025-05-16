Indian pugilist Faizan Anwar to fight for WBA Asia Middle East title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 : Professional boxing, The Super Fighter Series, makes a thrilling return to India this Sunday at the iconic Sunburn Union, Bengaluru, featuring the WBA Asia Middle East title fight in the super lightweight division between Indian star Faizan Anwar and Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey.

Organised by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing Promotions, this third edition follows successful rounds in Bengaluru (November 2024) and Bangkok (February 2025). The fight night will feature 10 action-packed bouts, including four international matchups and two WBA Asia Middle East title clashes. For the first time in India, the super fighter bouts bring a fusion of world class professional boxing to high-energy pub culture, live at Bengaluru's legendary Sunburn Union.

The co-main event will see Ukraine's Danylo Honcharuk take on Ruslan Kamilov of Dagestan, while the women's bout between Belarusian sensation Aleksandra Sitnikova and India's Rani Devi promises to be a fan favourite.

The event will also feature prominent names like Ritesh Singh Bisht, Kavinder Singh Bisht, Vanlalawmpuia, F Zoramchhana, and rising talents who are residing and have trained in Bengaluru such as Kamla Roka, Rohit Choudhary and Harsha Saroha. International stars Ramanthan Mpagi (Uganda) and Ruslan Kamilov (Russia) are also on the fight card.

"This is not just an event it's a movement to elevate Indian boxing from the grassroots to the global stage," said Mujtaba Kamal, Founder of Grassroot Boxing and former Indian boxer.

Rani Kamal, co-founder of Grassroot Boxing, said that all the arrangements are made and the tickets will be available on BookMyShow.

Payam Honari, Founder of Crown Boxing Promotions, added, "India is fast becoming a powerhouse for professional boxing. With Super Fighter Series, we're building a platform that nurtures champions and unites cultures through sport."

