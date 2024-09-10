Indian Racing Festival returns to Madras International Circuit for round 3

New Delhi, Sep 10 The 2024 Indian Racing Festival (IRF) will return to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) for round 3 of the Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), following the triumphant first edition of the night street circuit race in Chennai. The MIC, which hosted round 1 of the IRF 2024, will welcome the drivers, teams, and fans back on September 14 and 15.

Sprawled across 3.7 kilometres of rapid stretches and sharp turns, the Madras International Circuit sits in Irungattukottai, Chennai. The racetrack hosted the opening weekend of IRF 2024 on August 24 and 25, when fans witnessed Jon Lancaster and Alister Yoong give their teams a head-start in the Indian Racing League by winning Race 1 and Race 2, respectively. In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, young Indian racer Jaden Pariat took the opening race before Hugh Barter claimed Races 2 and 3.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are delighted to return to the Madras International Circuit for Round 3 of the Indian Racing Festival. The circuit was a fantastic host for Round 1 and It was a bonafide thrill to witness Jon Lancaster and Alister Yoong take top honours in the IRL and several youngsters shine in F4IC. Following the incredible success of the Chennai night street race, we are even more excited for another exhilarating weekend of racing at MIC as the competition intensifies.”

The IRF returns to MIC just two weeks after the thrilling debut of the Chennai night street race, which delivered several nail-biting moments under the floodlights. Goa Aces JA Racing's Gabriela Jilkova made history as the first female pole-sitter in the Indian Racing League. In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, Hugh Barter extended his winning streak in Race 1, edging out India's Ruhaan Alva, while Aqil Alibhai clinched victory in Race 2.

In the IRL Race 1, Jilkova proceeded to finish P2 behind Raoul Hyman, the teammates combining to add 44 points to their team’s tally. Alvaro Parente-led Speed Demons Delhi made a sensational comeback in Race 2; the Portuguese racer fetched the maximum number of points possible by bagging the pole position, the fastest lap, and, ultimately, P1. However, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ consistency across all races meant they were the weekend’s big winners, continuing to occupy the top spot in the Teams’ Championship (107 points) and the top two spots in the Car Championship.

Promoted by RPPL, the IRF aims to engage India's rapidly growing motorsports fanbase through two thrilling championships: the Indian Racing League and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship. These high-octane events are designed to support burgeoning talent and heighten the motorsport experience for petrolheads nationwide.

