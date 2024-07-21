Indian racing sensation Kush Maini wins his first-ever Formula 2 sprint race at Hungaroring

Budapest [Hungary], July 21 : Kush Maini scored his maiden win in the International Automobile Federation's (FIA) Formula 2 Championship on Sunday and became only the second Indian to achieve this feat.

The 23-year-old Indian driver inherited the position from Richard Verschoor, who was disqualified due to a technical infringement following the race, as per a press release.

The top step of the podium translated into the Invicta racing driver adding 10 points to his season tally. With today's win, Maini has surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt. Placed ninth on the starting grid in Round 9 of the F2 Championship, Maini had his work cut out after a tough start on the hard compound tyre, which saw him lose a position on the opening lap to the Prema racing driver, Antonelli.

Despite the setback in Lap 1, Maini kept his composure and steadily closed the gap on his rivals, finally bearing fruit in Lap 17, when he showcased his acumen and ability to perform under pressure, regaining P2. The final 11 laps saw him not only fiercely defending his position, but also constantly challenging Verschoor- demonstrating his prowess in handling the demanding Hungaroring circuit.

The sole Indian driver on the 2024 Formula 2 grid is currently enjoying his career best season with 5 podiums, including a race win under his belt. Each visit to the podium has been a testament to the resilience and competitiveness of the young Indian racing sensation.

After being adjudged the race winner, a gloating Kush expressed his joy with the F2 community through the official Formula 2 Instagram handle, "The team and I, we keep coming back and we keep fighting. I have a great team around me and I thank you so much to them for today."

Adding to Saturday's accomplishments, Maini's performance comes on the heels of his exhilarating experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, where he had the honour of driving the iconic E20 Lotus, adorned in the Alpine livery, a car once piloted by racing legends Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean. This experience undoubtedly provided Maini with an extra boost of confidence heading into the Hungaroring race.

The Invicta driver finished on top of the podium along with his fellow Alpine junior, Victor Martins, who inherited P2, while his Invicta teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, finished P16 in the sprint race, as a consequence of Verschoor's disqualification.

Kush Maini's impressive display today not only reinforces his standing as a rising star in Formula 2 but also brings pride to his fans and supporters. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Maini to see how he continues to build on this momentum and strive for further success.

Kush will aim to double the glory in the feature race in Budapest on Sunday.

