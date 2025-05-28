Indian rowers dominate Day 1 of Asian Indoor regatta with 9 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze

Mumbai, May 28 India made a sensational start in the Asian Indoor Rowing Championship 2025, bagging 15 medals, including nine gold, in various categories in the mega event that started at Pattaya, Thailand, on Wednesday.

India ruled the waters and generated a medal rush in the fiercely-competed opening day, which ended on a glorious note for Team India as it ended with nine gold, five silver and one bronze, according to information provided by the Rowing Federation of India.

India finished at the top of the table on the first day of the championship. A total of 11 nations, including South Korea, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, host Thailand and India, are participating in the week-long sporting extravaganza.

The gold medals for India were won by Master Saksham in Boys' Under-17, Gursewak Singh in Under-19 men, Ms. Gouri Nanda in women's Under-19, Konganapalle Narayana in Para PR3 men, Ms. Anita in Para PR3 women, Anyatam Rajkumar in Para PR3 ID men and Siddharth Sunil in Masters 30-39 age group. Paspula Krishna Rao won gold in the Masters 50-59 lightweight men, as did James Joseph in the Masters 60+ men.

The Indian squad is coached by Olympian P.T. Paulose, while Sudip Naha is the Manager.

All the Indian medal winners:

1. Under 17 boys: Gold winner-Master Saksham.

2. Under 19 men: Gold winner- Gursewak Singh

3. Silver winner- Alan Joshy

4. Under-19 women: Gold winner- Gouri Nanda

5. Para PR3 men: Gold winner- Konganapalle Narayana

6. Para PR3 women: Gold winner- Anita

7. Para PR3 ID men: Gold winner- Anyatam Rajkumar

8. Masters 30-39 age group: Gold winner- Siddharth Sunil

9. Silver winner- Aditya Ravindra Kedari

10. Masters 30-39 lightweight men: Silver winner- Amit Kumar

11. Masters 30-39 lightweight women: Bronze winner- Harpreet Kaur

12. Masters 40-49 men: Silver winner- Santu Garai

13. Masters 50-59 lightweight men: Gold winner- Paspula Krishna Rao

14. Masters 50-59 women: Silver winner- Dr. Mrudula Kulkarni

15. Masters 60+ men: Gold winner- James Joseph.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor