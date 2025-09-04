Indian shooter Suruchi Singh tops ISSF 10m air pistol rankings, Manu Bhaker at sixth

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Young shooter from India, Suruchi Singh, has become the World No. 1 in the women's 10m air pistol rankings, which was released by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

After making her senior international debut earlier this year, the 19-year-old Suruchi Singh achieved the No. 1 ranking in the 10m air pistol, having accumulated 4162 points, according to Olympics.com.

Former junior world champion Yao Qianxun of the People's Republic of China took second spot in the category, having amassed 3195 points. China's Wei Qian is third with 2178 points.

Suruchi Singh, who most recently won two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol mixed and women's team events at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025, has been in red-hot form this year.

The Indian shooter won the 10m air pistol individual gold medals in all three ISSF World Cups this year - at Munich, Lima and Buenos Aires.

She also clinched the gold in the mixed team event of 10m air pistol at Lima, marking a breakthrough year on the senior circuit.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who won the 10m air pistol individual bronze at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025, is ranked sixth in the category with 1988 points.

In the 25m air pistol rankings, Manu Bhaker is in fourth spot with 1800 points ahead of compatriot Esha Singh, who is in sixth position with 1512 points, according to Olympics.com.

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra, the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medallist in the Asian Shooting Championships last month, moved up to second in the category with 3034 points, while Ashi Chouksey is 10th (1277).

Two-time Olympian Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway is on top of the women's 50m rifle 3 rankings with 3320 points.

