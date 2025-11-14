Indian shooting contingent departs for 25th Summer Deaflympic Games in Tokyo
November 14, 2025
Tokyo [Japan], November 14 : The Indian shooting contingent left for Tokyo, Japan, on Friday to participate in the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games, scheduled from November 15 to November 26.
The 15-member squad, comprising three coaches, will represent India in five individual events across the men's and women's categories, one event in the men's category, and two mixed team shooting events at the Ajinomoto National Training Centre (East).
The squad will be led by Deaflympic double gold medallist Dhanush Srikanth, who will lead India's challenge alongside fellow Deaflympic medallists Shourya Saini and Abhinav Deshwal. The contingent also features World Deaf Championship medallists Mahit Sandhu, Anuya Prasad, Pranjali Dhumal, Natasha Joshi, Chetan Sapkal, Kushagra Singh Rajawat, and Mohammed Vania, forming one of India's most experienced line-ups at the Games.
Two newcomers, Komal Waghmare and Rudar, will make their international debut, marking an important step in expanding India's emerging talent pool in deaf sport shooting. The athletes are accompanied by coaches Anuja Jung, Priti Sharma, and Harmit Patel.
India secured five medals at the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil, including three gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle, men's 10m air pistol, and 10m air rifle mixed event.
Event-Wise Squad
Air Rifle Men
- Dhanush Srikanth
- Mohammed Murtaza Vania
Air Rifle Women
- Mahit Sandhu
- Komal Milind Waghmare
Air Rifle Mixed Team
- Team 1: Mahit Sandhu & Dhanush Srikanth
- Team 2: Komal Milind Waghmare & Mohammed Murtaza Vania
50M Rifle Prone Men
- Shourya Saini
- Kushagra Singh Rajawat
50M Rifle Prone Women
- Mahit Sandhu
- Natasha Joshi
50M Rifle 3 Positions Men
- Shourya Saini
- Kushagra Singh Rajawat
50M Rifle 3 Positions Women
- Mahit Sandhu
- Natasha Joshi
Air Pistol Men
- Abhinav Deshwal
- Rudar
Air Pistol Women
- Pranjali Prashant Dhumal
- Anuya Prasad
Air Pistol Mixed Team
- Team 1: Pranjali Prashant Dhumal & Abhinav Deshwal
- Team 2: Anuya Prasad & Rudar
25M Pistol Men
- Abhinav Deshwal
- Chetan Hanmant Sapkal
25M Pistol Women
- Pranjali Prashant Dhumal
- Anuya Prasad
Rapid Fire Pistol Men
- Chetan Hanmant Sapkal.
