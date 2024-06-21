Indian shooting squad for Paris Olympics announced; Shreyasi added

New Delhi [India], June 21 : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Friday announced a final 21-member Indian Shooting team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, after the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) accepted their request for a quota swap. Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the team as a result and she will be starting in the event alongside Rajeshwari Kumari.

"We had requested the ISSF to change one quota place from 10m Air Pistol Women to Trap Women and have received correspondence from them that it has been accepted," said K. Sultan Singh, Secretary-General, NRAI, on the development.

"As a result, Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the original list of 20 names published and we will have a full quota of two starts in the Women's Trap event," he added.

The team now comprises eight members in Rifle, seven in Pistol and six in the Shotgun discipline. Including the mixed events, the team will now have 28 starts at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

The Indian Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun teams for the Paris Olympics 2024:

Rifle

Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle Men's)

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle Women's)

Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's)

Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's)

Pistol

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol Men's)

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol Women's)

Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP Men's)

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol Women's)

Shotgun

Trap (Men's): Prithviraj Tondaiman

Trap (Women's): Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh

Skeet (Men's): Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Skeet (Women's): Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor